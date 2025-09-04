Mother turns tragedy into mission to help others in justice system

MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Middle Tennessee mother has transformed her devastating loss into a lifeline for others struggling with addiction and mental health issues in the justice system.

Megan Prisco, who lost her 18-year-old son Daniel Prisco, Jr. in Davidson County jail, now works as a therapist on SHIELD's nonprofit crisis intervention team in Marshall County. Her office walls are lined with reminders of encouragement, self-worth and motivation — tools she uses to help those at their most desperate moments.

"There's such a large stigma. It's people with substance abuse mental health, especially as you enter to the justice system because of the poor choice they made," Prisco said.

In her role, Prisco helps people wrestle with the feelings and struggles that brought them to their breaking point. She advocates for those who often don't have a voice in the system.

"It's my goal to advocate for people who don't necessarily have a voice," she said.

Her mission is deeply personal. Daniel was just 18 and had recently graduated high school when he made what Prisco calls "a poor choice" that ultimately cost him his life and robbed him of his future and goals.

Prisco, who has been sober for 11 years herself, watched her son struggle with grief after his father's death, then turn to substances during incarceration.

"That's a big reason why he ended up where he wound up based on his choices with his mental health and his unresolved grief," she said.

Now, instead of hugs, she leafs through pictures that have become treasured memories.

"My son he loved his mama. He loved his mama and there's not a day that goes by that I do not desperately miss my child," Prisco said.

This month marks two years since Daniel's death, but Prisco finds reminders of him in those she helps through SHIELD.

"They just need a push they just need a little support. SHIELD gets to do that," she said. "And so I know he would tell me that he's sorry and to just not give up."

Her grief drives her to protect those who need it most — because it's what her son needed.

"We'll fight every day for the rest of my life to make sure my son is not forgotten," Prisco said.

SHIELD is a nonprofit pilot program in Marshall County. Prisco works directly with early offenders in the courtroom at their first hearings to connect them with recovery opportunities.

Have you seen programs making a real difference for people struggling with addiction in the justice system? Or do you have a story of turning personal tragedy into community impact? I'm always looking for stories of hope and change. Email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com.

