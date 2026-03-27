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Williamson Co. deputy indicted on stalking, voyeurism charges

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WTVF
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CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Williamson County deputy has been arrested and charged following a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation inquiry into stalking allegations tied to a domestic matter.

TBI agents said they began investigating Cody King on January 30 at the request of 17th Judicial District Attorney General Robert Carter.

According to authorities, a Marshall County Grand Jury returned indictments Wednesday charging King with six counts of observation without consent and one count of stalking. Officials said the charges are related to his ex-wife.

King was booked into the Marshall County Jail on Thursday, March 26, on a $10,000 bond and has since been released.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said King, an eight-year veteran of the department, has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the case. Officials added the agency fully cooperated with the TBI throughout the investigation.

Checking in on Cole: Gallatin rallies around teen battling brain tumor with prayer vigil

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