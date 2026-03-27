Williamson Co. deputy indicted on stalking, voyeurism charges

CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Williamson County deputy has been arrested and charged following a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation inquiry into stalking allegations tied to a domestic matter.
TBI agents said they began investigating Cody King on January 30 at the request of 17th Judicial District Attorney General Robert Carter.
According to authorities, a Marshall County Grand Jury returned indictments Wednesday charging King with six counts of observation without consent and one count of stalking. Officials said the charges are related to his ex-wife.
King was booked into the Marshall County Jail on Thursday, March 26, on a $10,000 bond and has since been released.
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said King, an eight-year veteran of the department, has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the case. Officials added the agency fully cooperated with the TBI throughout the investigation.
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.
- Carrie Sharp