Carters Creek Pike in Columbia closed after a semi collides with a bridge

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Carters Creek Pk between Nashville Hwy and Darks Mill Road is currently closed after a semi struck a bridge.
The Columbia Police Department is asking that drivers in the area seek alternate routes until further notice.
You can see current traffic conditions in the traffic map below.
