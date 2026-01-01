Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsStateTennesseeMaury County

Actions

Carters Creek Pike in Columbia closed after a semi collides with a bridge

Road Closure
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Scripps
A portion of a street is under construction in downtown Omaha, Nebraska.
Road Closure
Posted

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Carters Creek Pk between Nashville Hwy and Darks Mill Road is currently closed after a semi struck a bridge.

The Columbia Police Department is asking that drivers in the area seek alternate routes until further notice.

You can see current traffic conditions in the traffic map below.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

Family turns tragedy into hope through 'Asher's Animals' stuffed animal donations

In this job, we have the opportunity to meet truly remarkable people. The Sullivan family has faced incredibly tough times, but time and time again, turn their grieving into giving. What an honor to tell their story.

- Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.