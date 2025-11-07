Columbia begins installing new citywide emergency siren system

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Crews in Columbia have started installing a new network of emergency sirens across the city, a major upgrade aimed at improving warnings during severe weather and other emergencies.

The project includes 12 sirens placed at key locations such as multiple fire stations, Fairview Park, Honey Farms, and the Farm at Golston Hill. Three of the units are electrical sirens capable of delivering both loud alerts and verbal instructions, while nine mechanical sirens will provide powerful audible warnings.

City officials say the effort began after the EF-3 tornado in May 2024 that killed Cheryl Lovett and damaged dozens of homes. Mayor Chaz Molder said the new system marks an important investment in public safety and emergency preparedness.

The $420,000 project is funded through a Community Development Block Grant, secured in partnership with the South Central Tennessee Development District. City leaders said the sirens will serve as a vital tool for mass notification once installation is complete.

Testing dates will be announced after all sirens are in place.