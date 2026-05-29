Columbia Farm Supply damaged in overnight commercial fire

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Firefighters spent hours battling a commercial structure fire overnight at Columbia Farm Supply in Columbia, according to Columbia Fire & Rescue.

Crews were dispatched shortly after 12:40 a.m. Friday to the business at 170 Bear Creek Pike after reports of a fire at the property.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy flames throughout the building. Officials said the fire intensified within minutes, leading crews to shift to a defensive firefighting strategy because of the advanced conditions inside the structure.

Firefighters worked through the night to knock down the flames, protect nearby buildings and extinguish hotspots throughout the property.

No civilians or firefighters were injured in the fire, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Columbia Fire Marshal’s Office with assistance from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Fire crews and investigators are expected to remain at the scene throughout the day as the investigation continues.

Columbia Fire & Rescue thanked multiple agencies that assisted during the response, including the Maury County Sheriff’s Office, Maury County Fire Department, Spring Hill Fire Department, Mt. Pleasant Fire Department, Maury Regional EMS, Columbia Power & Water Systems and the TBI.