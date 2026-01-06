Columbia water project could raise bills by 150% as city prepares to vote

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Columbia city leaders are set to decide this week whether to approve a half-billion-dollar water infrastructure project that could increase water bills by nearly 150% for residents across multiple counties.

The Columbia Power and Water Systems project would build a new intake on the Duck River to provide more water to the growing region. But the massive undertaking has sparked heated debate among residents who say they haven't been properly consulted about the dramatic rate increases.

"It's crazy. It's absolutely crazy," said Hannah Berman, one resident at Daniel's Barbershop on the Square, where water has become the dominant topic of conversation.

The project would affect not just Columbia residents but also customers in surrounding counties who buy water from the utility system.

"I know my water bill will at least go up $100 or more," Berman said.

Maury County Commissioner and mayoral candidate Gabe Howard said the decision impacts far more than just Columbia's 40,000 residents.

Maury County buys some water from CPWS, and county leaders express concern about how rate increases will affect their customer base.

"It does affect everyone in the county, not just the 40,000 who live in the city of Columbia," board member Jason Gilliam said.

"We are concerned for rate increases because it affects our customer base."

The concerns extend beyond county lines to neighboring areas like Hickman County.

"What about our neighbors downstream from us in Hickman County?" Gilliam asked. "Everyone's affected by the decision."

Howard sent out a controversial mailer to inform residents about the project, which included contact information and an address for a city councilmember. The mailer drew criticism from city leaders.

"I'll say it again. I'm super sorry. I never condone that. I don't support that at all, and there was no ill intent meant with it," Howard said.

Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder criticized the mailer in a statement, saying elected officials should "rise above dirty political tactics" and promote "respectful debate."

"Unfortunately, the county commissioner's actions were contrary to those expectations and, in turn, has created an unsettling, if not dangerous situation for a member of our City Council," Molder said.

With so much money at stake, residents express anxiety about the financial impact.

"I'm very anxious to figure out how much," Berman said.

Others worry about the rushed timeline for such a major decision.

"My main concern is this is being rammed through," Howard said. "All that I've been asking for is a pause."

According to CPWS documents, the utility currently has one primary water intake that relies on a 101-year-old impoundment structure at Riverside Drive. The utility says this creates a "single-point-of-failure" risk during droughts or if the aging structure fails.

The proposed downstream intake would provide redundancy and serve regional partners, including Spring Hill, as well as wholesale customers like Maury County Water Systems and the City of Mount Pleasant.

CPWS says the rate increases would be capped at 20 percent per year over five years, with annual reviews to confirm what's needed. The utility expects lower percentage increases in years three, four and five than initially proposed.

Currently, CPWS rates rank fifth lowest among 27 Middle Tennessee utilities analyzed. After the five-year rate plan, the utility projects its rates will be near the median of that range.

For wholesale customers like Maury County Water Systems, CPWS estimates that only about $25 of a $100 MCWS bill comes from wholesale water costs. Under the rate plan, a $100 MCWS bill would increase by about $36 over five years.

The Columbia City Council is scheduled to vote on the project on Thursday. CPWS warns that delaying the project will only add to its total cost, with each month of delay adding approximately $1.8 million to the price tag.

Maury County leaders held a study session Monday evening to discuss the issue, though the final approval decision rests with Columbia city leaders.

Your voice matters in this debate. Whether you support or oppose the project, I want to hear from residents who will be affected by these changes. Contact Amanda Roberts at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com to share your perspective.

