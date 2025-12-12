Columbia's $500M Water project sparks concerns with 150% rate increases

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Columbia is moving forward with a controversial $500 million water infrastructure project that will significantly impact ratepayers over the next five years, with bills potentially increasing up to 150%.

The Columbia City Council has approved the massive project, which Columbia Power and Water System has said is necessary to better extract water from the Duck River. However, the financial burden will fall on ratepayers, who face substantial bill increases over the next five years.

For residents like Kate Plucinik, a single mother whose husband died earlier this year, the prospect of higher water bills is creating serious financial strain. Her current monthly water bill of around $175 could balloon to more than $400 by year five of the rate increases.

"It's gone up. It's gotten so much higher. I'm a single mom now and trying to support my family. It's not sustainable for me long term," Plucinik said.

The widow, who works at a local diner, expressed her attachment to the community while acknowledging the financial reality she faces.

"I'm glad to be here. I work here. I love it here, but I'm worried I won't be able to afford to stay," Plucinik said.

The 150% increase will be implemented gradually over five years, representing approximately 20% annual increases. However, the utility indicates these rates could change depending on grants that may be awarded.

Jason Gilliam, a Columbia native who chairs a nonprofit advocating for alternative solutions including a dam, criticized the decision as financially burdensome for residents.

"I think it's horrible. I think it's a terrible decision," Gilliam said. "We do have other options. There are smarter solutions. There's no need to put our citizens on the hook for this kind of debt."

The water system project addresses ongoing concerns about the Duck River, including drought conditions and preservation efforts, while managing increasing water demand from the river.

In a statement, Columbia Power and Water System defended the project and said it will "ensure the future generations of Columbia can enjoy clean, reliable water."

However, critics worry about the long-term financial impact on families and future generations.

The entire statement is as follows:

We are very appreciative of the Columbia City Council for weighing the facts in voting favorably for this ordinance. Our work on this project over the last decade has culminated to this point where we can now provide a solution to a problem we know will come, and to do it through proper planning and vetting procedures at every level of government.



CPWS customers have consistently seen rates among the lowest in the state because of well-built infrastructure and sound financial management throughout its history, but now it’s our responsibility to ensure the future generations of Columbia can enjoy clean, reliable water.



While rate increases are sometimes necessary to fund capital projects, diversifying those rates between individuals, industry, and developers through the years of impact fees we have collected will be a key component for this project.

"We are putting a burden on our grandkids they're going to be paying for a system," one resident said.

For Plucinik and other residents facing the reality of dramatically higher utility bills, the concern extends beyond personal finances to community stability.

"I need positive change to happen here in order to afford and live here," Plucinik said.

When asked about the project and ordinance approval, Columbia Chaz Molder sent me the following statement:

"The water supply for our city and our region is one of my top priorities, but I must balance that priority with the fact many hard-working families and those on fixed incomes are struggling with an affordability crisis. I commend CPWS for the work they have done to educate us on this issue and their efforts to find a long-term solution, but a rate increase of this magnitude was not something I personally could support. As Mayor, I have a front row seat to the challenges our families are facing, and it’s never been clearer we need to do everything we can to bring down the cost of living. Now that Council has approved this proposal, we must work with our state and federal partners to help fund this project in ways that will limit the financial burden on our citizens."

The council still must approve a second reading of the ordinance in January before the rate increases can be implemented.

Are you a Columbia resident who will be impacted by these rate increases and water project? I want to hear from you. Share your story and how this might affect your family by emailing me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

