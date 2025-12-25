Former assisted living office manager jailed on multiple felony theft charges

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A former office manager at a Middle Tennessee assisted living facility is being held on a $410,000 bond after authorities say she stole thousands of dollars from elderly residents in her care.

According to a December 24 release, Katie Michelle Esparza, 36, of Columbia, was arrested Tuesday night in Maury County on multiple felony charges connected to alleged financial crimes at the Sapphire of Music City assisted living facility.

MNPD Katie Esparza

Esparza worked at the facility from April 2023 until August 2025.

Investigators said two residents, ages 72 and 75, both in memory care, entrusted Esparza with their debit cards to pay monthly rent expenses. Esparza later resigned after the facility’s new director requested a full accounting of resident finances.

An audit and investigation by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department Fraud Unit found Esparza allegedly used the 75-year-old resident’s debit card and banking information to initiate 35 Venmo transfers totaling $17,610 to her personal account. Records also showed 135 attempted cash withdrawals totaling $77,220, which were declined, and 18 unauthorized debit card purchases totaling $899.

Investigators also obtained video evidence showing Esparza used the 72-year-old resident’s debit card to withdraw $1,500 from an ATM without authorization.

Esparza faces charges including money laundering, theft, financial exploitation, credit card fraud, computer fraud, and identity theft.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.