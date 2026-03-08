Maury County firefighters respond to Culleoka house fire

CULLEOKA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Firefighters in Maury County responded to a large house fire Saturday on Baptist Church Road in Culleoka after multiple 911 calls reported flames coming from the home.

According to officials, neighbors and residents in the nearby Glencoe Subdivision called 911 as the fire grew. When crews arrived, the home was already about 60% to 70% involved in flames.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire at the front of the home before pushing inside with two hand lines to fully extinguish it.

Crews conducted a search of the home, which came back negative. No civilian injuries were reported.