Maury County summer meal program underway through June 30

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Maury County Public Schools’ Summer Meal Program is now underway, offering free breakfast and lunch to children 18 and under through June 30.
Meal pickup is available Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon at four locations across Maury County. Thursday distributions also include meals for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
No registration or sign-up is required, and parents or guardians can pick up meals with or without children present.
The pickup locations are:
- Spring Hill High School — 1 Raider Lane, Columbia
- Mt. Pleasant Middle School of the Visual & Performing Arts — 410 Gray Lane, Mt. Pleasant
- Columbia Central High School — 921 Lion Parkway, Columbia
- Joseph Brown Elementary — 301 Cord Drive, Columbia
Adult meals are also available for purchase. Adult breakfast costs $3.50, while lunch costs $5. Exact cash or change is required.
Families can view the summer menu online here.
Questions about the program can be directed to the MCPS School Nutrition Office at 931-388-8403 ext. 8131, 8135 or 8136.
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As we honor those who have served our country and made the ultimate sacrifice, it is also heartening to see the military right a wrong. Chris Davis brings us the moving story of a Purple Heart ceremony two decades in the making. It's worth a watch.
A heartfelt thanks to all who bravely serve.
- Carrie Sharp