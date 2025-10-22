Maury County to install seven new storm sirens

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Maury County Office of Emergency Management announced plans to strengthen public safety and weather preparedness with the installation of seven new outdoor warning sirens across the county. The new units will be added over the next four to six weeks at several key parks and school campuses.

The sirens will be placed at Maury County Park, Chickasaw Park, Yanahli Park, Mt. Pleasant Schools, Hampshire Unit School, Culleoka Unit School, and Santa Fe Unit School. Designed to alert people outdoors when severe weather approaches, the sirens will serve as a critical warning system to help residents take immediate shelter.

In addition to the county’s expansion, the City of Columbia is adding 12 sirens, and the City of Mt. Pleasant will install one, creating a comprehensive network that will provide wider coverage across Maury County.

“These sirens are an important tool to keep our residents and visitors safe, but they’re only one part of the bigger picture,” said Jeff Hardy, Director of Maury County Emergency Management. “We strongly encourage everyone to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts, including NOAA Weather Radios, mobile weather apps, and local news alerts, so that warnings are received whether you’re at home, at work, or on the go.”

Residents can learn more about severe weather preparedness and safety resources by visiting the Maury County Office of Emergency Management or following the Maury County Office of Emergency Management on Facebook.

