Meat prices surge 12% year over year, with relief unlikely before holiday shopping

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — Meat prices have jumped as much as 12% compared to last year, forcing families to adjust their holiday meal plans as they prepare for big gatherings.

The Trump administration recently announced it's scrapping tariffs on beef and other foods while expanding beef imports from Argentina to help bring costs down. However, local farmers warn shoppers not to expect relief before their holiday grocery runs.

"We still sell a lot of turkeys, but a lot of people have moved over to standing rib roasts for that," said Ben Neale, owner of Light Hill Meats.

Recent droughts have forced ranchers to shrink their herds, creating a tighter supply that drives up costs. The situation is compounded by fewer people entering the farming industry.

"Our population has actually increased 80 million while we've lost about 50 million ranchers. So we're actually supplying more people with less ranchers to do it," Neale said.

The supply-and-demand squeeze has been intensified by tariffs, though importing beef remains necessary to meet demand.

"So we've actually met that generally every year with around a 10 to 12% import," Neale said.

Despite the challenges, Neale believes buying local meat from farm-to-table shops offers better value for the extra cost.

"There is a difference in the product that we make versus what can be imported and the quality that's there," Neale said.

Light Hill Meats has adapted to changing consumer behavior by diversifying their offerings.

"We've had a little bit less walk in traffic, but we've been able to offset that with offering other products," Neale said.

The Tennessee Beef Industry Council suggests shoppers look for less expensive cuts to stretch their budgets.

"The flat iron or a skirt steak or a flank steak. Those are both or all cuts that are a little less expensive," a council representative said.

However, relief may be months away. With limited overall supply, prices are expected to remain elevated.

"Overall supply is limited, so we'll probably be where we are for a while to come," Neale said.

Some experts say high beef prices could stick around until at least 2026.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@Newschannel5.com