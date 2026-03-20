Police say no shooting in Neely’s Mill, incident was vandalism

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police say an earlier report of a possible shooting in the Neely’s Mill area was unfounded and the incident is now being investigated as vandalism.

The Columbia Police Department initially responded to Trotwood Avenue for a reported shooting, but determined no shooting occurred. Investigators said a rock was thrown through the window of a business.

Detectives believe the suspect acted in a moment of anger and are working to identify and locate the individual responsible.

No injuries were reported, and officials said the incident appears to be isolated with no known threat to the public.