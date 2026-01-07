Rescued dog finds loving home, but faces challenge with another rescue

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A dog who spent weeks alone in a field near the Maury County airport has found not just a new home, but a family who sees her as one of their own.

Delta was discovered by Shana Schulman in an empty field with only a small kennel that was far too small for her size. The sight of the dog sitting alone in the field, rain or shine, broke Schulman's heart.

"She would literally sit in the field, rain or shine, and it broke my heart," she said.

Schulman and other community members were concerned about Delta's safety and well-being. Saving a dog with an unknown past requires more than just providing shelter – it requires building trust.

"Took the next 13 days, going twice per day to visit her, bringing her food, fresh water, and try and build her trust," Schulman said.

Delta's unknown past made trust difficult to establish. When you've been left behind, opening up to new people doesn't come easily.

"Slowly over time, she did begin to trust me. She would take treats out of my hand. And then I got to the point where I could actually pet her," Schulman said.

After earning Delta's trust, Schulman was able to get the dog into her car after about two hours of patient work.

Delta was checked out at the Maury County Animal Shelter, but Schulman continued to show up for her.

"At this point, Delta's very much a part of our family. She's very attached to me and my son," Schulman said.

However, not everyone in the household has welcomed Delta with open paws. Schulman already has a rescue dog at home who doesn't get along with other dogs.

"It has been extraordinarily difficult because I already have a rescue at home, who is not fond of other dogs," Schulman said. "We've just kind of adapted to a new – a new way of life."

The family now lives with a house divided – one dog upstairs and one dog downstairs.

"She just wants to be loved. It actually breaks my heart because she is so sweet," Schulman said.

Despite the challenges, Schulman isn't giving up on Delta. The trust they've built is too strong to walk away from.

"My hope is that they can eventually live together. Hoping that maybe I can locate a trainer or someone who can help maybe assist me with my other dog being so aggressive," Schulman said.

For Schulman, giving up Delta was never an option. She's now seeking help from experienced dog trainers who might be able to help her two rescue dogs learn to cohabitate peacefully.

If you have ways to help, send me an e-mail at Austin.Pollack@newschannel5.com and we'll pass along any tips or contacts for trainers.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.