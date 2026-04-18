Rolling roadblock planned on I-65 in Maury County Sunday morning

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Drivers traveling through Maury County should prepare for delays Sunday morning due to planned traffic stoppages on Interstate 65.

TDOT officials said a rolling roadblock is scheduled from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. in both northbound and southbound lanes of I-65, south of Exit 37 for Columbia and Lewisburg.

The temporary traffic control is needed for a utility crossing in the area.