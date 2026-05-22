Spring Hill fire officials investigating intentionally set fire, seek public’s help

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF — The Spring Hill Fire Department is investigating what officials described as an intentionally set fire on city property near the end of Derryberry Lane.

According to the department, the Spring Hill Fire Department Fire Investigation Unit was called Thursday, May 21, to investigate an illegal burn that had occurred on the property.

Investigators said evidence found at the scene confirmed the fire was intentionally set.

Officials are now asking anyone who may have information about the fire or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Assistant Fire Marshal Filson at mfilson@springhilltn.org. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.