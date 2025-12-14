Structure fire under control near Owen Avenue and Hatcher Lane

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Columbia Fire & Rescue crews responded to a working structure fire in the area of Owen Avenue and Hatcher Lane, prompting a traffic advisory for the surrounding area.

Officials said the fire is now under control, but fire units will remain on scene for overhaul operations. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes as emergency crews continue their work.

Authorities warned residents to expect increased fire apparatus traffic and possible road restrictions to ensure firefighters can operate safely. No additional details about injuries or damage were immediately released.

Columbia Fire & Rescue said it will provide updates as more information becomes available.