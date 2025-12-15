TBI investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Maury County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A deadly officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Maury County. Officials say the shooting took place on Sunday.

According to the TBI, a Maury County Sheriff's Deputy responded to a home in the 900 block of Southport Road in Mount Pleasant on an attempt to locate a man out of Lawrence County.

Upon arrival, they made contact with the man identified as Jeremiah Dobbins.

Dobbins reportedly produced a weapon which resulted in the deputy firing shots and striking him.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.