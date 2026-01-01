Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsStateTennesseeMaury County

Actions

TBI issues silver alert for missing 61-year-old woman from Spring Hill

NC5 background USE THIS (71).png
TBI
NC5 background USE THIS (71).png
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations has issued a silver alert for Victoria Derusha, who is missing from Spring Hill.

The 61 y/o is 5’2”, 100 lbs., with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on December 25th and last spoke with family on December 29th.

She may be driving a white 2017 Jeep Wrangler with the TN tag 329BQMH. The vehicle was spotted today in Knoxville. If you see her, call the Spring Hill Police Department at 931-486-2252 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

Family turns tragedy into hope through 'Asher's Animals' stuffed animal donations

In this job, we have the opportunity to meet truly remarkable people. The Sullivan family has faced incredibly tough times, but time and time again, turn their grieving into giving. What an honor to tell their story.

- Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.