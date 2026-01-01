TBI issues silver alert for missing 61-year-old woman from Spring Hill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations has issued a silver alert for Victoria Derusha, who is missing from Spring Hill.

The 61 y/o is 5’2”, 100 lbs., with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on December 25th and last spoke with family on December 29th.

She may be driving a white 2017 Jeep Wrangler with the TN tag 329BQMH. The vehicle was spotted today in Knoxville. If you see her, call the Spring Hill Police Department at 931-486-2252 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

