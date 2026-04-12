Tennessee lawmakers pass a bill to protect the Duck River from landfills pending the governor's signature

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee House and Senate passed a bipartisan bill that, once signed by the governor, will prohibit landfills within two miles of some of the state's scenic rivers, including the Duck River.

County leaders said this means clean water for generations in the future.

Maury County Mayor Shelia Butt remembers the Duck River water debates dating back years.

"These scenic rivers are incredibly special in our state... We’ve always been concerned about the biodiversity. This is an environmental and conservation bill as well... We're trying to protect this water source for many years," Butt said.

Butt said this will also allow homeowners near the Duck River to be more involved in the monitoring of the river.

The Duck River's designation as a scenic river means a portion of it is free-flowing and undeveloped, benefiting wildlife and recreation.

For Representative Pat Marsh, this bill was personal.

"I live on the Duck River. I love the Duck River. It’s a beautiful river," Marsh said.

"My kids and grandkids love it. They inner tub and kayak and fish and do all of that," he said.

"It’s really a great bill, especially for Maury County, but for many people across the Duck River basin," Butt said. "My philosophy has always been: water is a state resource."

Proponents working to protect the Duck River showed some pulling power of their own on Capitol Hill this year, much like the heavy pulling power featured at Mule Day. In this case, Mule Day recreation happens just a stone's throw away from the Duck River's banks.

"I’ve been coming to Mule Day for years," an attendee said.

"We do drink it, we do swim in it. If it’s going to be bad, we don’t want the stuff around it," the attendee said of the Duck.

"We have to make sure we have pure drinking water for the future," Butt said.

The community pushed for change, lawmakers pulled together bipartisan support, and now the Duck River will have new protection for future generations once the governor signs the legislation.

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

