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Two indicted in Maury County arson investigation

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MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people have been indicted in connection with an arson investigation involving a home under construction in Mount Pleasant earlier this year, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators said the fire happened Jan. 28 at a home under construction along Wall Street in Mount Pleasant. At the request of 22nd Judicial District Attorney General Brent Cooper, TBI special agent fire investigators joined the Mount Pleasant Fire Department and Mount Pleasant Police Department in investigating the fire.

During the investigation, authorities alleged the fire was intentionally set by Amos Wall, 32, with assistance from Nashlee Mitchell, 30.

On Wednesday, a Maury County Grand Jury indicted Wall on two counts of aggravated arson, one count of arson and two counts of aggravated burglary. Mitchell was indicted on two counts of criminal facilitation of aggravated arson.

According to the TBI, agents, deputies with the Maury County Sheriff's Office and Mount Pleasant police officers arrested Wall on Friday. He was booked into the Maury County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Mitchell is currently being held at the Giles County Jail on unrelated charges and will later be transported to Maury County, where she will be booked on a $200,000 bond.

Anyone with information about an intentionally set fire is asked to contact the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

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