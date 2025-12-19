12-year-old runs Clarksville business despite vision challenges

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 12-year-old in Clarksville is proving that age is just a number when it comes to running a successful business.

Blayne Wiggins, who turns 13 in January, operates Joyful Squeeze, a hot chocolate and lemonade food truck business that serves up more than just warm drinks – it delivers exceptional customer service rooted in respect and good manners.

"The most important thing for us is that ever since he was little, I started immediately with respect. And the manners. Yes ma'am, no ma'am," said Alycia Wiggins, Blayne's mother.

Blayne takes his role as a business owner seriously, handling everything from customer service to media relations with the confidence of someone much older.

Earlier this week, Blayne spent time handing out hot chocolate to folks in need. Over the summer, they specialize in different types of lemonade.

But Blayne's journey to entrepreneurship hasn't been without challenges. He was diagnosed with optic nerve hypoplasia, a condition that can lead to vision impairment.

His mother recalled the difficult early days when doctors painted a bleak picture of his future.

"It was not fun sitting in there with a three-month-old saying that he would never amount to anything pretty much," she said.

However, the diagnosis never became an excuse for Blayne – instead, it became motivation. His family refused to let the challenges define his potential.

"It's tough, tough to watch the struggles still to this day, but we'll never stop pushing him," Alycia said.

Recently, Blayne experienced something extraordinary. He borrowed special virtual reality-looking goggles that allowed him to see the world differently for the first time. The emotional moment brought him to tears as he experienced enhanced vision.

"He is amounting to something," his mother said proudly.

For Blayne, the business is about more than making money – it's about making a positive impact on his community.

"Just spread joy and bring Clarksville together. And just make Clarksville a better place," Blayne said.

His advice for others facing challenges is simple but powerful.

"You can never fail if you just believe in yourself," Blayne said.

As he prepares to become a teenager next month, Blayne continues to demonstrate that success comes from treating others with respect, maintaining good manners, and never letting obstacles prevent you from making the world better than you found it.

The special goggles Blayne borrowed for a concert last month are quite expensive to purchase. If you're interested in learning more about those, you can click here.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."