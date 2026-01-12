All lanes of International Blvd. shut down near Corporate Pkwy in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — All lanes of International Blvd. are currently shut down at the railroad tracks near Corporate Pkwy in Montgomery County.
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, a traffic crash occurred between a train and a truck and no injuries were reported and there were no hazardous materials present.
The crash is still under investigation at this time.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.
