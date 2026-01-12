All lanes of International Blvd. shut down near Corporate Pkwy in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — All lanes of International Blvd. are currently shut down at the railroad tracks near Corporate Pkwy in Montgomery County.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, a traffic crash occurred between a train and a truck and no injuries were reported and there were no hazardous materials present.

The crash is still under investigation at this time.

