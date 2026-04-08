APSU music leader, CECA founder Dr. Solie Fott dies

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Professor Emeritus Dr. Solie Fott, a longtime leader at Austin Peay State University and a key figure in creating its Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts, died Monday, April 6, 2026, at his home in Clarksville. He was known for his dedication to students and lifelong commitment to the arts.

“Solie Fott gave Austin Peay more than four decades of his life, and he gave them generously as a teacher, a leader, and a presence that made this place better,” said Dr. Mike Licari, APSU’s president. “He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him and remembered by generations who never had the chance.”

Fott spent more than 40 years at APSU, including two decades as chair of the Department of Music. He also served as the founding president of the Faculty Senate and the first chair of the University Assembly. He retired in 2000.

Before joining the university in 1958, Fott performed as a violinist with several symphonies and served in the United States Third Army Band. Fott’s career as a studio musician connected him with some of the biggest names in American music. During his time working in Nashville between 1960 and 1980, he participated in more than 2,000 recording sessions, performing alongside artists including Patsy Cline, Roy Orbison, Johnny Cash, Bob Dylan and Elvis Presley. In a 2024 interview, he said, the sessions were simply "a gig ... it was a way to supplement a teacher salary."

University leaders said Fott’s influence extended far beyond the classroom. APSU President Dr. Mike Licari said he gave decades of service as a teacher and leader and will be remembered by generations of students and colleagues.

Fott also helped establish the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts in 1985, shaping a program that continues to support artists across disciplines. He remained active in the arts community for decades, including long service with the Clarksville Community Concert Association.

In the 2024 interview, Dr. Fott closed with a poem by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore that he said summed up his life: "I slept and dreamt that life is Joy / I acted and saw that life is Duty / and beheld that duty is Joy.”

"When a person's duties coincide with his or her interests," he said, "that is a good life. And I consider myself fortunate along those lines."

Fott was recognized with the George Mabry Award in 2020. His legacy continues through scholarships established in his name, including the Solie Fott Music Scholarship and the Dr. Solie Fott Strings Scholarship Endowment, which support APSU music students.