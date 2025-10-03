Army Combat Veteran builds life-size pirate ship Halloween display at Clarksville home

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An Army combat veteran in Clarksville has transformed his front yard into a Caribbean adventure, building a life-size pirate ship by hand to give families a free Halloween experience they'll never forget.

Bionner Puerta didn't know how to build a ship when he started, but that didn't stop him from taking on the ambitious project one piece of wood at a time.

"I didn't know how to build a ship. I just went at it, little by little, and went for it," Puerta said.

The inspiration came from an unexpected source. A few years ago, Puerta dressed as Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean for Halloween. When a trick-or-treater asked him where his ship was, he decided to make one.

"I just see cool stuff and then you know... just start building," Puerta said.

His partner Jennifer Pierce says Clarksville didn't have anything for families and children to make memories around the holidays, so they started Handmade Holidays on Raven to change that.

"There's no pirate ships in Tennessee. So to be able to come here and see an actual pirate ship and go up on top of a pirate ship and be a pirate. I think that's pretty cool," Pierce said.

The interactive display allows children to climb aboard and steer the ship, pretending they're sailing to distant lands.

"We made it important to have something where when they pull up, it's that wow factor and they will never forget it," Pierce said.

What started as a Christmas display has now expanded to include Halloween festivities, complete with fog machines and interactive elements designed for children to play and explore.

Puerta built everything to be interactive, saying if something breaks, he didn't build it right. He wants children to be able to play and have fun while creating memories that will last a lifetime.

"We would love to have people help us build it, but he himself doesn't know how to do it until he's actually doing it," Pierce said.

For Puerta, the project carries deeper meaning. The combat veteran nearly died three times while serving in Afghanistan, experiences that shaped his perspective on life and time.

"Knowing the things I went through, that I'm not supposed to be here, for some reason I am," Puerta said.

The emotional weight of his service drives his commitment to giving back to the community.

"As a vet... it's important because time is precious, and in a moment's notice, you're not here," Puerta said.

His mission: make the most of the time he has by helping others create memories.

"I'm trying to make a difference by giving as much as I can with what I have. And what I got is my hands and I could build stuff," Puerta said.

"No, we're not Disney, but I think it looks pretty cool for just being a retired combat veteran and a stay-at-home mom. I think it's pretty neat," Pierce said.

The pirate ship display will be open all month long from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., with Jack Sparrow making appearances on weekends. Everything is free, though they ask visitors to consider donating a present under $15 for their Christmas display, where they give away free gifts. Their goal is to distribute 3,000 gifts this year.

Donations can also be made online through their Facebook page. The couple plans to host events and food trucks on certain days, with all information available on their social media pages.

