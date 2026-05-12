Ascension Saint Thomas to break ground on new Clarksville hospital

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ascension Saint Thomas will break ground June 16 on a new full-service hospital and health campus in Clarksville.

The $148.5 million hospital will be built near the intersection of Highway 76 and Interstate 24. It will anchor a 96-acre health campus designed to expand care in Montgomery County and the surrounding region.

The hospital will open with 44 inpatient beds and offer emergency care, inpatient surgery, cardiology, women’s health, NICU services and other care. The broader campus is also expected to include inpatient rehabilitation, outpatient surgery, advanced imaging and specialty ambulatory care.

Ascension Saint Thomas said the project is expected to create about 250 jobs. The campus will bring together several health care partners, including Tennessee Oncology, Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance, Ascension Saint Thomas Heart, Howell Allen Clinic and a Montgomery County EMS station.

“This new hospital and health campus is a direct response to what we’ve heard from the Clarksville community: a need for more accessible, high-quality care close to home,” said Fahad Tahir, president and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas.

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said the hospital will help support the city’s growth and give families better access to critical health care services.

Construction is expected to begin after the groundbreaking ceremony. Additional details about the timeline and services will be announced as the project moves forward.