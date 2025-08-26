Body found on a concrete pad in a field in Clarksville on Tuesday

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville Police are investigating after a body was found on a concrete pad in the field behind 495 Dunlop Lane on Tuesday.

The body was found just after 6 a.m., and police say the it was apparent the individual had been there for some time.

There is no additional information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective DeJesus at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5290, TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS AND BE ELIGIBLE FOR A CASH REWARD, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at (931) 645-8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

