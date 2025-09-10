City leaders consider land bank to expand affordable housing options

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Finding affordable housing in Middle Tennessee has become nearly impossible for many families, prompting Clarksville officials to explore innovative solutions to ease the burden on residents.

Local leaders are working together to address what has become a growing crisis in a city that was once known for its affordability. Data from the Neighborhood and Community Services Department shows about two out of every three people are living beyond their means, with their income insufficient to cover rent.

"The housing insecurities that our families in this community face. There's many families with children that are facing that, as well as senior citizens," said Councilmember Stacey Streetman.

Now, officials are proposing a solution by creating a land bank. The city would purchase or take over vacant, abandoned or properties behind on their taxes, such as those in the Red River community where officials say there are over 100 homes needing care.

"That lack of availability also leads to a higher cost for homes. In the last six years the cost for housing has gone up 60%. When you partner that with the high interest rates, it makes it very difficult for some of our families to be able to get into affordable housing," said Streetman.

After fixing the properties, the city and non-profits would use those homes to create affordable housing options for residents who need them most.

"We do not want anyone in our community to be cost burdened, and we have a large number of people who are cost burdened, so ideally, a household is not spending more than 30% of their income on their housing," said Clarksville Neighborhood and Community Services Director Michelle Austin.

Austin says this is just one of many solutions the department is leading.

"It's just a small step to addressing affordable housing here in Clarksville," said Austin.

The initiative represents a potential solution to help those who are struggling most in the community.

"I knew how important it was to be able to help those children that we know are suffering in our community to be able to find more affordable housing for them," said Streetman.

The city council is expected to vote on the initiative in October. If approved, the resolution would then go to the general assembly, where state lawmakers would have to give Clarksville permission to create the land bank. Following state approval, the city would look for nonprofits and developers to partner with on the project.

