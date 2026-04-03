Clarksville considers converting long-vacant industrial site into senior housing

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville leaders are considering a plan to turn a long-vacant industrial site into affordable housing for older residents.

The City Council is set to review a resolution during a special session Monday that would allow the city to enter into a long-term ground lease agreement for redevelopment of the former Frosty Morn property.

If approved, the site would be transformed into a 65-unit affordable housing community for seniors living on fixed incomes.

The project would be a partnership between the city and SOCAYR, Inc., a Kentucky-based nonprofit with experience in developing and managing housing for older adults.

Under the proposal, the city would retain ownership of the property while leasing it to the developer for 75 years. SOCAYR would be responsible for financing, building, and managing the housing community.

The project depends on the developer securing Low-Income Housing Tax Credits through the Tennessee Housing Development Agency, a key federal program used to fund affordable housing. The application is expected to be submitted later this month, with award decisions anticipated in early September.

Before moving forward, the project will also need Planned Unit Development zoning approval from the regional planning commission, followed by final approval from the City Council.

Plans for the development include supportive services aimed at helping seniors live independently, such as Meals on Wheels programming, transportation options, and aging-in-place services through the Mid-Cumberland Human Resource Agency.

“Clarksville continues to experience rapid population growth, and housing costs have increased accordingly,” said Michelle Austin, director of Neighborhood and Community Services. “Seniors living on fixed incomes are often among the most impacted by rising housing costs. This project helps expand housing options for older residents while redeveloping a long-vacant industrial property.”

If all approvals are granted and funding is secured, a construction timeline would be announced after state tax credit decisions are made.