Clarksville police identify man arrested after Monroe Street standoff

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF — A man was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after an hourslong barricade situation on Monroe Street in Clarksville, according to the Clarksville Police Department.

Police identified the suspect as 45-year-old Ervin Fead. He was safely taken into custody around noon, and no injuries were reported to officers or the suspect.

Fead was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on charges of domestic assault, interference with 911 and violation of probation.

Earlier Wednesday morning, officers said they were negotiating with the suspect inside a residence on Monroe Street. A second person who had been inside the home exited around 5 a.m. unharmed.

Residents in the immediate area had been asked to remain indoors while Monroe Street was closed near the scene during the standoff.

In an earlier update, police said the public was never in danger and thanked residents for cooperating and avoiding the area while officers worked to resolve the situation.

Roadways in the area reopened after the suspect was taken into custody.