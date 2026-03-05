Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Clarksville Police investigating crash on I-24 WB at Exit 11

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville Police are investigating a crash that took place just after 4 a.m. on Thursday.

According to police, the motorist was exiting I-24 westbound at Exit 11 struck the rear of a semi tractor-trailer that was stationary on the shoulder of the roadway.

At this time, the Exit 11 off-ramp is completely shut down.

If you're driving in the area, you will need to use the Exit 8 off-ramp.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

