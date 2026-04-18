Clarksville police K9 Riggs retires after years of service, adopted by handler

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A longtime Clarksville Police Department K9 is officially retired after years of patrol and detection work.

K9 Riggs’ final official day of duty was Dec. 15, 2025, according to the department. The police dog was later approved for retirement and adoption by handler Officer Lyssed Pacheco in a unanimous vote by the Clarksville City Council on April 2.

Police said Riggs was retired due to medical concerns, and Pacheco stepped forward to give him continued care, comfort and stability.

Riggs joined the department’s Special Operations K9 Services Unit in October 2019 as a patrol service dog assigned to Officer Tyler Weaver. The pair completed a six-week patrol and detection training course and worked together until Weaver was promoted to sergeant in March 2023.

Pacheco later became Riggs’ handler after completing the same six-week certification course. The two then worked side by side for more than two years, the department said.

During his career, police said Riggs completed hundreds of hours of training and patrol work while serving the Clarksville community.

“The connection between a K9 and their handler is something truly special,” Chief Ty Burdine said in a statement. “Officer Pacheco and Riggs have been through a lot together, and it meant a great deal to us that he could stay with her in retirement.”