CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help as detectives investigate several vehicle burglaries reported in a neighborhood off Dunlop Lane.

Police said the break-ins happened April 27 between midnight and about 3 a.m. in the Governor’s Crossing area.

Investigators are asking residents nearby to review any doorbell or security camera footage recorded during that time.

Detectives said they are looking for video that may show a person dressed in all black and wearing a light-colored face mask.

Police said this video was captured around 2:08 a.m.

Clarksville police seek help after vehicle burglaries reported

Anyone with footage or information is asked to contact Detective J. Baker at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5163.

Police said they appreciate the community’s help in the investigation.