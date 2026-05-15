Clarksville police seek suspect accused of photographing woman in restroom

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of photographing a woman inside a Clarksville gas station restroom Wednesday morning.

Clarksville Police Department

Police said the incident happened around 9 a.m. May 13 at the MAPCO located at 2099 Wilma Rudolph Blvd.

According to investigators, the victim told police an unknown man followed her into the women’s restroom. While she was inside a stall, the suspect allegedly held a cellphone over the partition and took a photo of her while she was exposed.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect as a Black man with shoulder-length dreadlocks wearing a light blue hoodie, light blue jeans and blue shoes, police said.

Investigators said the suspect arrived and left in a newer-model Nissan Sentra. The vehicle was last seen traveling south on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

Clarksville Police Department

Police said the victim confronted the suspect inside the store before calling 911. The suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact Detective Kilby at 931-648-0656 ext. 5651.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477 or online at P3tips.com/591.