Clarksville police seek suspects in Big Lots armed robbery

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects connected to an aggravated robbery at a Big Lots store last week.

Police said the robbery happened around 8:39 p.m. Friday, May 15, at the Big Lots located at 1041 S. Riverside Drive.

According to investigators, two masked men entered the store and appeared to be purchasing a Slim Jim. When the cashier opened the register, one of the suspects allegedly attempted to grab the cash drawer, but the cashier quickly shut it.

Police said the suspect then pointed a firearm at the cashier and used a hammer in an attempt to break into the register. The suspects were unsuccessful and fled the store on foot.

Investigators said the two men were last seen running behind a nearby Dairy Queen.

The suspects were described as two Black males wearing disposable face masks. Clarksville police said they are hoping someone may recognize the suspects based on their clothing.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the robbery is asked to contact Detective Heath at 931-648-0656, ext. 5223.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or online at P3tips.com/591.