Clarksville police to host annual memorial ceremony during National Police Week

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Clarksville Police Department will host its annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony on Friday, May 15, as part of National Police Week 2026.

National Police Week will be observed from Sunday, May 10, through Saturday, May 16, honoring the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers across the country.

The memorial ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. May 15 at Clarksville Police Headquarters, located at 135 Commerce St. Officials said there is no inclement weather plan for the event, and it will be canceled if weather conditions do not cooperate.

In a statement, Clarksville Police Chief Ty Burdine said the department remains committed to honoring officers who died in the line of duty.

“We honor the memory and sacrifice of the officers who gave their lives in the line of duty,” Burdine said. “Their service and dedication to protecting this community will never be forgotten. As we continue to wear the patch representing Honor, Integrity, and Courage, we remain committed to carrying forward their legacy and serving the citizens of Clarksville with the same devotion and professionalism they demonstrated every day.”

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, there were 115 line-of-duty deaths nationwide in 2025. Officials said there have been 38 line-of-duty deaths so far in 2026.

National Police Week traces its origins to 1962, when President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which it falls as Police Week.

The Clarksville Police Department said it would like to remember the following officers and K-9 killed in the line of duty:



“Cowboy” Kermit Leonard Nipple – Died August 9, 1945 : Officer Nipple was killed when a wall collapsed while he was investigating a fire at the Clarksville Laundry on 3rd Street. He was 35 years old and had served for 3 years. He was the first Clarksville officer killed in the line of duty.



– : Officer Nipple was killed when a wall collapsed while he was investigating a fire at the Clarksville Laundry on 3rd Street. He was 35 years old and had served for 3 years. He was the first Clarksville officer killed in the line of duty. Kenneth Browning – Died February 13, 1974 : Officer Browning was shot and killed while responding to a call about an armed suspect on Madison Street. He was 38 years old with 4 years of service.



– : Officer Browning was shot and killed while responding to a call about an armed suspect on Madison Street. He was 38 years old with 4 years of service. Police Service Dog – KING – Died May 22, 1978 : K-9 King was killed while protecting his handler, Officer Ralph Prost, during a search for burglary suspects in the New Providence area.



– : K-9 King was killed while protecting his handler, Officer Ralph Prost, during a search for burglary suspects in the New Providence area. Aaron Douglas Glenn – Died November 19, 1983 : Officer Glenn succumbed to injuries from a motorcycle crash sustained while responding to a domestic disturbance on November 5. He was 32 years old and had served 10 years.



– : Officer Glenn succumbed to injuries from a motorcycle crash sustained while responding to a domestic disturbance on November 5. He was 32 years old and had served 10 years. David Scott – Died June 7, 2002 : Field Training Officer Scott died during a pursuit of a robbery suspect on the 101st Parkway. He was 42 years old and had served for 8 years.



– : Field Training Officer Scott died during a pursuit of a robbery suspect on the 101st Parkway. He was 42 years old and had served for 8 years. Yamil Baez-Santiago – Died June 7, 2002 : Officer Baez-Santiago also lost his life during the same pursuit. He was 23 years old and had been with the department for six months.



– : Officer Baez-Santiago also lost his life during the same pursuit. He was 23 years old and had been with the department for six months. Deputy David “Bubba” Johnson – Died January 12, 2014: Deputy Johnson, with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, was killed in a vehicle crash while on duty. He had previously served with the Clarksville Police Department and Montgomery County EMS, with a total of 27 years in public service. He was 52 years old.

The department said the community is invited to attend the ceremony and honor all law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving and protecting others.