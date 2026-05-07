Clarksville police to increase school zone traffic enforcement Friday

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Clarksville Police Department, in partnership with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, will conduct a traffic enforcement operation in school zones throughout Clarksville and Montgomery County on Friday, May 8.

According to police, the enforcement effort will focus on distracted driving violations, including Tennessee’s Hands-Free Law, along with seatbelt and child restraint violations, speeding, and other traffic offenses that contribute to crashes and injuries.

Officials said the initiative is intended to protect children, parents, school staff and others traveling through school zones each day.

Drivers are reminded to slow down, stay alert, avoid distractions and obey all traffic laws while traveling through school zones.