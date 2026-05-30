Clarksville police warn residents about roofing and contractor scams after severe weather

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Clarksville Police Department is urging residents to be cautious when hiring contractors for home repairs — particularly roofing work — following storms and severe weather.

Contractor fraud remains a widespread issue nationwide, with scammers often going door-to-door offering quick repairs, steep discounts, or immediate availability. Victims sometimes pay large deposits upfront only to see work never start or get left unfinished.

CPD warns that homeowners should be especially cautious of contractors who appear unsolicited after storms, offering inspections or repairs that were not requested.

"While many contractors are legitimate, trustworthy professionals, scammers often exploit urgent situations when homeowners feel pressured to repair their property quickly," police said.

Police recommend residents take several steps before agreeing to any repairs or signing a contract:

Verify the contractor is licensed and insured.

Research the business and check reviews.

Request references and written estimates.

Avoid paying the full amount in advance.

Be wary of anyone pressuring for a quick decision.

Avoid cash payments when possible.

Residents who believe they have been victimized by a fraudulent contractor or suspicious business are encouraged to contact the department and file a report.

Taking time to verify a contractor's credentials, police say, is an important step to protect both finances and a home.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.