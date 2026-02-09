Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Clarksville prepares for private trucking loads on local streets and highways

WTVF
Posted

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The City of Clarksville is expected to receive heavy shipments over the course of the several weeks which could impact traffic in the area.

The trucks will move through the Clarksville streets beginning on February 11 and will be transported by Roll Lift USA in conjunction with Kuehne and Nagel Inc., from Arcosa Aggregates on Barge Point Road, to Air Liquide located off of Boolean Drive near Tylertown Road.

Most of the individual cross-town transports are expected to take between 4-6 hours to complete, based on preliminary estimates.

Officials say daily start times will be after 8:30 a.m. to avoid the bulk of traffic associated with Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools.

