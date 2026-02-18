Clarksville residents can now request winter storm debris removal

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Those in Clarksville needing clean-up help post-winter storm will be able to have their debris picked up at the end of February.

Crews will be removing fallen debris between February 17-27 for those that submit requests.

Tree limb sizes and location requirements that are required for the Street Department to remove debris on individual properties are, as always:

Biodegradable paper bags (for grass clippings, leaves, and small limbs)

Cardboard boxes (for grass clippings, leaves, and small limbs)

Larger limbs must be cut to 8 feet in length or shorter, and be less than 18 inches in diameter

Address must be within the City limits

Must be placed within 10 feet of the roadway, but not in the street, not blocking a drainage ditch, or the view of traffic

*No tree stumps or limbs cut by a commercial company

This clean-up effort will be for winter storm debris only. If you want to request debris removal, call (931) 645-7464 or report them online at: Report a Concern Via SeeClickFix

