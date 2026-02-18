Clarksville residents can now request winter storm debris removal

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Those in Clarksville needing clean-up help post-winter storm will be able to have their debris picked up at the end of February.
Crews will be removing fallen debris between February 17-27 for those that submit requests.
Tree limb sizes and location requirements that are required for the Street Department to remove debris on individual properties are, as always:
- Biodegradable paper bags (for grass clippings, leaves, and small limbs)
- Cardboard boxes (for grass clippings, leaves, and small limbs)
- Larger limbs must be cut to 8 feet in length or shorter, and be less than 18 inches in diameter
- Address must be within the City limits
- Must be placed within 10 feet of the roadway, but not in the street, not blocking a drainage ditch, or the view of traffic
*No tree stumps or limbs cut by a commercial company
This clean-up effort will be for winter storm debris only. If you want to request debris removal, call (931) 645-7464 or report them online at: Report a Concern Via SeeClickFix
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
