Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2  Closings/Delays
NewsStateTennesseeMontgomery County

Actions

Clarksville residents can now request winter storm debris removal

Winter Weather Tennessee
George Walker IV/AP
A linesman with the Nashville Electric Service is seen through an ice covered tree as he works to restore power Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn. after a winter storm passed through the area over the weekend. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Winter Weather Tennessee
Posted

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Those in Clarksville needing clean-up help post-winter storm will be able to have their debris picked up at the end of February.

Crews will be removing fallen debris between February 17-27 for those that submit requests.

Tree limb sizes and location requirements that are required for the Street Department to remove debris on individual properties are, as always:

  • Biodegradable paper bags (for grass clippings, leaves, and small limbs)
  • Cardboard boxes (for grass clippings, leaves, and small limbs)
  • Larger limbs must be cut to 8 feet in length or shorter, and be less than 18 inches in diameter
  • Address must be within the City limits
  • Must be placed within 10 feet of the roadway, but not in the street, not blocking a drainage ditch, or the view of traffic

*No tree stumps or limbs cut by a commercial company 

This clean-up effort will be for winter storm debris only. If you want to request debris removal, call (931) 645-7464 or report them online at: Report a Concern Via SeeClickFix

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

Nashville’s Jefferson Street Sound Museum named stop on U.S. Civil Rights Trail

The Jefferson Street Sound Museum is a great little gem in North Nashville. The founder and curator turned his home into a museum to keep the legacy of historic Jefferson street alive. Now, it's been named a stop on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail. Aaron Cantrell takes us inside.

- Lelan Statom

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate Today!

Click. Give. Make a Difference.