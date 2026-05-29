Clarksville summer youth program to provide free meals

Clarksville Parks & Recreation is participating in the Summer Food Service Program as part of its annual Summer Youth Program, providing free meals to eligible children enrolled in the program this summer.
According to the city, meals will be provided free of charge to all eligible children participating in the Summer Youth Program, except at the East Montgomery location.
To qualify for free meals at a residential or non-residential camp, children must meet the income guidelines for reduced-price meals under the National School Lunch Program.
Children in households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) or Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) benefits are automatically eligible for free meals.
Clarksville Parks & Recreation said participation requirements and access to activities are the same for all participants regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, disability or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.
Meals and snacks will be served at the following locations and times:
• Crow Recreation Center
Lunch: 10 a.m. to noon
Snack: 2-3 p.m.
• Burt Cobb Recreation Center
Lunch: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Snack: 2-3 p.m.
• Kleeman Recreation Center
Lunch: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Snack: 2-3 p.m.
• West Creek Elementary School
Lunch: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Snack: 2-3 p.m.
• Ringgold Elementary School
Lunch: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Snack: 2-3 p.m.
• Moore Magnet School
Lunch: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Snack: 2-3 p.m.
• Barksdale Elementary School
Lunch: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Snack: 2-3 p.m.
• Hazelwood Elementary School
Lunch: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Snack: 2-3 p.m.
• Oakland Elementary School
Lunch: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Snack: 2-3 p.m.
The city’s Summer Youth Program is open to children ages 6-15 and offers games, sports, arts and crafts and other enrichment activities throughout the summer.
The program costs $25 per week per child, and financial assistance is available for qualifying families. Registration opens April 1 each year and officials said spots often fill quickly.
People wishing to file a discrimination complaint related to the meal program can complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form online or submit a written complaint to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights.
Complaints can be mailed to:
U.S. Department of Agriculture
Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights
1400 Independence Avenue, SW
Washington, D.C. 20250-9410
Complaints can also be faxed to (202) 690-7442 or emailed to Program.intake@usda.gov.
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Eugene: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/7b/09/9eaf788d46f580c4234978610d60/screenshot-2026-04-29-at-12-11-52-pm.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png
Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png
Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png
Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png
Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png
As we honor those who have served our country and made the ultimate sacrifice, it is also heartening to see the military right a wrong. Chris Davis brings us the moving story of a Purple Heart ceremony two decades in the making. It's worth a watch.
A heartfelt thanks to all who bravely serve.
- Carrie Sharp