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Crash shuts down all westbound lanes on I-24 in Clarksville

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CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A multi-vehicle crash shut down all westbound lanes of Interstate 24 near Mile Marker 1 in Clarksville Friday afternoon, according to the Clarksville Police Department.

Police said officers responded to the crash around 4:02 p.m. on I-24 Westbound near Exit 1.

At this time, all westbound lanes are closed, though motorists can still exit the interstate using the Exit 1 off-ramp.

The extent of injuries was not immediately known.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is leading the investigation into the crash. Clarksville police said all questions regarding the investigation will be referred to THP.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and use an alternate route until the interstate reopens.

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