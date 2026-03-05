Crash, truck fire close Ashland City Rd/US 41-A Bypass in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A pickup truck caught fire after crashing off the roadway Wednesday evening on Ashland City Road/US 41-A Bypass at Chesterfield Road, prompting road closures in the area.

Clarksville Police said the truck left the roadway and ignited, leading Clarksville Fire Rescue crews to respond and extinguish the flames.

The bypass is closed between Old Ashland City Road and Highway 12 as crews work the scene. Police said the driver suffered minor injuries but was not transported.

All lanes remain blocked, and officials said the road will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.