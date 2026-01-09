Deceased woman, dog found after van recovered from Cumberland River

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Emergency crews recovered a van from the Cumberland River early Friday after a boater reported seeing the vehicle enter the water near Lock B Road South.
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, responders were called in the early morning hours and spent several hours coordinating recovery efforts at the scene.
A deceased female and a dog were found inside the van. The woman has not yet been identified.
The Montgomery County Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. No additional information has been released.
