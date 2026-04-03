Family of 13-year-old killed in Tennessee school bus crash files $5M lawsuit against district

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — While a mother and father are preparing to say their final goodbyes to their daughter, they have filed a $5 million lawsuit to hold those responsible for her death accountable.

Zoe Davis and Arianna Pearson, both 13, were killed when their Montgomery County school bus crashed in Carroll County on March 27. Zoe was one of 24 Kenwood Middle School students on their way to a class competition.

The lawsuit, filed by the Davis family, names the Clarksville Montgomery County school system and bus driver Sabrina Ducksworth. It alleges Ducksworth was negligent, fatigued, and distracted, and that school officials failed to properly screen, train, and supervise her.

"Mr. and Mrs. Davis are devastated. They are heartbroken having lost their daughter," Susan Neal Wiley of Morgan & Morgan said.

Wiley, the attorney representing the Davis family, said the lawsuit intentionally casts a wide net, listing every possible cause until the federal crash investigation is complete.

"The family is very anxious to have answers as to how something like this could’ve happened," Wiley said.

"We are determined to learn exactly why this happened and make sure anyone who wears any responsibility for the tragic loss of Zoe Davis is held accountable," Wiley said.

Dash camera video captured by Xaviel Lugo shows the bus drifting over the double yellow line and crashing into a dump truck. Lugo noticed something concerning before the crash occurred.

"There are a couple times we were following the bus moved over, but I thought it was the wind," Lugo said.

Investigators have not said why the bus left the lane, but the Davis family wants to make sure other families never go through this.

"The Davises are doing their best to take care of each other and their family in this devastating time," Wiley said.

The lawsuit also mentions that seat belts were not on the school bus, which is not mandated by Tennessee law.

The school district said they do not comment on pending litigation.

Zoe's parents remember her as bright, funny, and someone who loved to make her classmates smile.

"She did a play, and she was amazing. She’s a great actor, very passionate," Lani Lego said.

The entire Montgomery County community has been through so much this past week.

"My family is blessed and my daughter is still here. But you have two families that don't have their... their loved ones aren't going to be with them," Xaviel Lugo said.

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

