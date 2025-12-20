Fatal head-on crash under investigation in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A fatal motor vehicle crash is under investigation after a head-on collision Friday evening in Clarksville.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, officers responded to the crash at approximately 5:45 p.m. on December 19, 2025. The collision occurred on 101st Airborne Division Parkway between Peachers Mill Road and the West Fork Bridge.

Preliminary findings indicate a vehicle traveling westbound crossed into oncoming traffic and struck an eastbound vehicle head-on. A front-seat female passenger in the eastbound vehicle suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the female driver of the vehicle that crossed into oncoming traffic was transported to Tennova Healthcare, where she was treated for minor injuries. The female driver of the eastbound vehicle and a juvenile passenger seated in the back were both airlifted to Nashville-area hospitals. Authorities reported both are in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation, and charges are pending. No names have been released. Police said identities will remain confidential until next-of-kin notifications have been completed.

