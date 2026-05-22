Fire at Clarksville restaurant has closed two northbound lanes on Fort Campbell Blvd.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville Fire Rescue crews responded to a working structure fire Friday morning at Mo Mo Korean BBQ on Fort Campbell Boulevard.
As of 10:50 a.m., fire officials said the fire has been knocked down, and crews are checking for extension inside the building. Primary and secondary searches were completed and all were clear.
One person was evaluated by EMS at the scene but did not require transport to a hospital.
The fire happened at Mo Mo Korean BBQ, located at 1913 Fort Campbell Blvd.
Officials said two northbound lanes of Fort Campbell Boulevard are closed while crews continue working at the scene.
No additional information about the cause of the fire has been released.
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Eugene: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/7b/09/9eaf788d46f580c4234978610d60/screenshot-2026-04-29-at-12-11-52-pm.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png
Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png
Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png
Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png
Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png
As we honor those who have served our country and made the ultimate sacrifice, it is also heartening to see the military right a wrong. Chris Davis brings us the moving story of a Purple Heart ceremony two decades in the making. It's worth a watch.
A heartfelt thanks to all who bravely serve.
- Carrie Sharp