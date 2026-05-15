Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsStateTennesseeMontgomery County

Actions

Fire closes part of Tylertown Road in Clarksville, no danger to public

Fire at Clarksville transport facility ignites discarded fireworks
Clarksville Fire Rescue
Fire at Clarksville transport facility ignites discarded fireworks
Posted

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A fire at an industrial and commercial property in Clarksville ignited discarded fireworks Friday, prompting road closures in the area, according to Clarksville Fire Rescue.

Crews responded to MPG Transport on Tylertown Road, where officials said the fire began in a trash pile before spreading across the facility.

As the flames spread, discarded fireworks at the site began igniting, according to fire officials.

No injuries were reported, and officials said there is no danger to the public at this time.

Tylertown Road is shut down in both directions from 1260 Tylertown to 1411 Tylertown.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png

Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png

Eugene: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/7b/09/9eaf788d46f580c4234978610d60/screenshot-2026-04-29-at-12-11-52-pm.png

Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png

Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png

Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png

Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png

Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png

Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png

Neighbors transform Antioch Pike after deadly hit-and-run

Here’s a story offering a great example of how a common cause, and a little creativity, can “intersect” to improve quality of life. Our South Nashville reporter Patsy Montesinos shares how some neighbors decided to take action, following the tragic death of a 77-year-old in a hit-and-run along Antioch Pike earlier this year. See how they used “tactical urbanism” to make the area a little safer for all.

- Rhori Johnston

NewsChannel 5 is back on Xfinity for subscribers.