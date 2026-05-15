Fire closes part of Tylertown Road in Clarksville, no danger to public

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A fire at an industrial and commercial property in Clarksville ignited discarded fireworks Friday, prompting road closures in the area, according to Clarksville Fire Rescue.

Crews responded to MPG Transport on Tylertown Road, where officials said the fire began in a trash pile before spreading across the facility.

As the flames spread, discarded fireworks at the site began igniting, according to fire officials.

No injuries were reported, and officials said there is no danger to the public at this time.

Tylertown Road is shut down in both directions from 1260 Tylertown to 1411 Tylertown.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

The cause of the fire has not been released.