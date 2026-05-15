Former Clarksville attorney sentenced in $70K theft case

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A former Clarksville attorney was sentenced Thursday to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing more than $70,000 from his law firm’s clients’ trust account, according to the District Attorney General for Tennessee’s 19th Judicial District.

MCSO Joel D. Ragland

Joel D. Ragland was sentenced by Judge William Goodman III and ordered to pay $70,250 in restitution, District Attorney General Robert Nash said in a release.

Under the sentence, Ragland must serve at least one year in custody, with the remaining seven years to be served on probation supervised by the Tennessee Department of Correction. He is scheduled to report to custody on June 15.

Prosecutors said the charges stemmed from a lengthy investigation led by Clarksville Police Detective Breighanna Baker.

Investigators worked with law firm partners Eric Yow and Andrea Goble to identify what funds were taken and when the money was removed from the firm’s clients’ trust account, according to the release.

During Thursday’s sentencing hearing, Judge Goodman heard testimony from Yow and Goble, along with their spouses, Erin Yow and Judge Kenneth Goble, about the impact the theft had on the firm and their families.

Assistant District Attorney General Dillon Barker prosecuted the case with assistance from Victim-Witness Coordinator Jessica Downs Stevens.