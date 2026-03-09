Fort Campbell Blvd closed after motorcycle crash in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fort Campbell Boulevard is closed in both directions following a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle Sunday evening in Clarksville.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, the crash happened around 6:16 p.m. at the intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard and Faith Drive.

Police said the motorcyclist was transported by LifeFlight helicopter to Nashville. His condition is unknown.

Fort Campbell Boulevard remains shut down in both directions while the department’s Fatal Accident Crash Team investigates the crash.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes until the roadway reopens. Police said no additional information is available at this time.